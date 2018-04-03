Minister, police chief visit troubled Birnin Gwari‎ community

Related News

The Minister of Interior, AbdulRahman Dambazzau, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Habila Joshak, on Tuesday visited the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Jibril Zubairu Mai-Gwari II.

The officials were in Birnin Gwari on an assessment of the security situation of the area which has witnessed killings and kidnappings‎ of dozens of people in the past few weeks.

‎PREMIUM TIMES last month reported how 11 soldiers on Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma’ were killed by bandits in the area.

Also on Sunday night , a new bride and about10 others were kidnapped by bandits at old Birnin Gwari Town, about 55 kilometres from the main Birnin Gwari town.

‎In his remarks, Mr Dambazzau, a retired general, told the emir at his palace that the federal government was very concerned about the security situation in Birnin Gwari and environs.

Mr Dambazzau said his coming to the area alongside Mr Joshak and Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, was to assess the security situation in the area.

“God willing, we are going to map out strategies to address the continous killings of innocent lives, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“I want to assure you that the federal government remains committed to protecting lives and property of every Nigerian.

“We will not take banditry, we will deal with them accordingly,” he said.

The emir in his speech told the minister and his delegation that his people were being killed daily.

He added that as the leader, he had to speak out about his people’s predicament, because until the coming of the minister, they felt they were abandoned.‎

The emir appealed to the federal government to put more efforts to stop the bandits terrorising the area.

He explained that the armed bandits come from Zamfara to attack Birnin Gwari and also enter Zamfara from Birnin Gwari to carry out attacks on communities in Zamfara State.

“People are being killed here on daily basis. Just day before, two people were killed and nine others, including a newly wedded bride were kidnapped,” he said.

The monarch told the minister to inform President Muhammadu Buhari to rehabilitate Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Jebba road, which he said has been in a deplorable state for a long time.

“The Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road has been awarded for rehabilitation because big people like senators and governors pass through the road. Yes, we know they don’t pass here, but the road is very strategic to the economy of the country.

“Finished goods and raw materials are transported through here to and from Lagos,” he said.