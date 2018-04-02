Sara Suka thugs on rampage in Kaduna, maim ex-soldier

Related News

There was pandemonium at Kwaru Badarawa, a suburb of Kaduna North Local Government Area of the Kaduna State when thugs known as Yan Sara Suka attacked residents of the community.

The group also stormed the neighbouring community of Kawo and unleashed terror on other residents.

An ex-soldier, Sani Abdullai, caught in the melee had his hand cut off by the thugs. Mr Sani, a father of two, is now receiving treatment at the Dikko Hospital Kaduna.

The incident at Kwaru Badarawa occured on Saturday around 8.30 p.m.

Mr Sani who was in pains when he spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on his hospital bed said he had gone to buy bread when he was attacked by the youth and maimed.

“I came out around 8.30 p.m. to buy bread that will be used for breakfast by my family when the boys attacked me. They stabbed me first on the face. When they wanted to stab me for the second time I used my right hand to defend my face. So the machete cut my wrist,” he said

He said he was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

The Yan Sara suka terror group are mostly youth aged 18-25 years who usually storm communities in the night to attack residents with knives, machetes and sticks in an operation they call “shara” meaning ‘sweeping’.

Ibrahim Haladu, a resident of the area, called on the government to bring an end to the activities of the group.

Kaduna Police Command spokesperson, Aliyu Muktar ,said the police had arrested 23 members of the dreaded group in Kawo community.

Sani, victim of Sara Suka on his hospital bed in Kaduna State. [Photo credit: Mohammed Ibrahim]

“We have arrested 23 of such youth in Kawo community and our men are still going after the rest of them. We will not rest until we arrest them,” he said.