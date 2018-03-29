Six killed in attack on Kaduna mining site‎ – Police

Related News

The Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that six persons were killed by suspected gunmen in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks hat claimed the lives of the victims occurred at Bakin Kogi of Kanikon Chiefdom area of the local government.

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, told PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview that the victims were four males and two females.

He said four persons sustained various injuries.

“We received a report that there was an attack at a mining site in Bakin Kogi area in the early hours of today (Thursday) where six persons were killed by some unknown gunmen; four males and two females.

“A combined team of the police and the military are currently on manhunt for the perpetrators.

“All hands are on deck to make sure we arrest the perpetrators so that they face wrath of the law,” he said in a telephone interview.

The News Agency of Nigeria earlier reported the death of three people in what was described as illegal miners clash.

The agency reported the administrator of the Jema’a local government, Yusuf Usman, to have confirmed the incident in an interview on Thursday in Kafanchan.

Mr. Usman said the three persons lost their lives during a shootout.

He said during the scuffle, four other persons sustained injuries and were being treated at the Kafanchan General hospital.

He said security personnel had been deployed to the area to contain the situation, urging people to go about their normal businesses and report any suspicious persons to the appropriate authority.

Kaduna has witnessed several attacks by armed persons in the past year, leading to the deployment of soldiers and more police personnel in the affected areas.