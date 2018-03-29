766 police officers promoted in Kebbi

Related News

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has promoted 766 inspectors and members of the rank and file in the Kebbi Command.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Kabiru, who decorated the officers in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, said the promotion was part of the Inspector-General of Police’s welfare agenda for the personnel.

“A part of IGP Ibrahim Idris’ agenda in improving welfare of personnel, the police higher authority has promoted 776 inspectors and members of the rank and file in the state command.

“Those decorated are 181 Sergeants-Inspectors and 585 Corporal-Sergeants.

“The promotion is aimed at boosting the morale of the officers to be dedicated to duties and good service delivery.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You should live up to expectation by reciprocating the gesture with discipline, hard work and vigilance,” he said.

The commissioner commended the people of the state for their continuous support to the command in giving prompt information and complaints.

“The information and complaints have led to so many successes recorded by the command,” he added. (NAN)