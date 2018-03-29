Kaduna loan request: Senator warns Buhari, agencies against contrary action

Related News

A senator, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, the World Bank country director and ministers of justice and finance to abide by a Senate decision on a loan request by Kaduna State.

He made this call while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday where he also warned against contrary actions “by anyone”.

Earlier, the Senate rejected the request for $350 million from the World Bank by the Kaduna State Government.

The rejection followed a presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt led by Mr Sani, who has been having a running political battle with the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai. Other senators from the state also kicked against the loan at plenary

The Kaduna State Government, last year, requested for the loan for Development Policy Operation from the World Bank.

Mr El-Rufai said the state needed the loan to achieve its governance objectives in the “short to medium term.”

Reading out the committee’s recommendations, Mr Sani explained that one of the reasons for the rejection is because Kaduna State is the second most indebted state in Nigeria.

While calling for a full cooperation from the federal government, he warned that any attempt to act contrary to the Senate’s resolution is against the law.

“The Debt Management Act stated clearly that any application for loan by a state must be submitted by the Presidency to the National Assembly.

“Both the Senate and the House of Representatives must approve. Any other approval is void. So let me use this opportunity to call on the president as a strict man to the law as he has demonstrated with what happened in the APC by evacuating the so-called extension.

“So he must stand very firm. Any attempt by anybody to circumvent the National Assembly and collect money from the World Bank will be contrary to the law.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on the president and the World Bank country director in Nigeria, the minister of justice and the minister of finance to know that the Senate has rejected the $350 million loan request. Any attempt by anybody to circumvent this process, has simply done something else,” he said.

Present at the briefing was Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC, Kaduna North) who wondered why a state like Kaduna that already “owes a debt of $230 million, still requests for a loan of $350 million”.

He explained that the senate has considered the report and “fairly done justice to it and the request did not pass the minimum litmus test required of a demand for a people, by a state”.

“The request did not meet the development of critical infrastructural requirement in the state to help boost economic activities, the IGR potential of the state and the employment generation fund,” he said.

Mr Hunkuyi accused the Kaduna government of dismissing “over 40,000 workers”.

He expressed dissatisfaction that all the agencies that are expected to benfit from the said loan are under the office of the governor as well as on how the state government “pledged to remit $170 million in 2018”.

“Also, the loan is to be drawn over a period of four to five years. Interestingly, when we got the documents of draw-down and application for the loan, $170 million of the $350 million is to be drawn within one year; that is 2018. Why the rush? Why the hurry?

“Of all the 11 sections spread for draw-down of the $350 million, not a single section indicated practical application for funding of critical infrastructure. Lots of insinuations have been made but we stand firm, clear in our conscience with the interest of the people,” he said.