El-Rufai’s adviser speaks on allegation he sponsored attack on senator

The political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has denied sponsoring one Abdullahi Adamu and his gang to attack Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani’s residence in Kaduna.

According to a report by the Guardian Newspapers, Mr Adamu, 22, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Barnawa, Kaduna State, on five-count charge bothering on criminal conspiracy, theft, causing grievous hurt, unlawful possession of weapon and mischief.

The suspect confessed that he and his gang, armed with cutlass and axes, invaded the complainant’s house, and inflicted injuries on the occupants, while also stealing their valuables.

He made the confession in the First Information Reports (FIR) Judicial Form 1, which the police submitted to the court.

Mr Adamu, who gave his address as No. 2, Rafin Gusa Road, Kaduna, said he carried out the attack with his gang. He said he was sponsored by Uba Sani.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When contacted, Uba Sani told PREMIUM TIMES he never had any dealing with Mr Adamu.

In a statement by the Mr Uba’s lawyer Barr Mohammed Abdul-Rauf which was sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the visibly disturbed lawyer revealed that nowhere in the proceedings of the Magistrate court was Malam Uba Sani’s name ever mentioned, adding that “the newspaper report was built around a suspicious police First Information Report (FIR) and we have every reason to believe it was a smokescreen, politically-motivated and designed to dent the image of our client and his Political ambition.

Speaking to newsmen in Barnawa expressed shock by the discovery that the name of the suspect described in the newspaper as being sponsored by the El-Rufai’s aide to attack Senator Shehu was fake. He also explained that “the address of the so-called suspect, given as No.2 Rafin Guza is an uncompleted building”.

The lawyers declared that they will file a suit in court to demand compensation for “the false, malicious and politically-motivated media attack sponsored by Senator Shehu Sani against his client.”

“We were shocked by the discovery that the name of the suspect described in the newspaper as being sponsored by the Mr Uba to attack Senator Shehu was fake. The address of the so-called suspect, given as No.2 Rafin Guza is an uncompleted building”.

“The so-called FIR failed to mention the house belonging to the Senator that was attacked or any such evidence, which exposed the whole story as dirty political propaganda against our client”. Mohammed Said.