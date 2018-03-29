Kaduna APC factional chairman resigns

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) factional chairman, Danladi Wada, has resigned.

Mr Wada said his decision to quit the position was personal and that he took the decision after consultation with his family and friends.

He disclosed this at a press conference granted on Wednesday everning in Kaduna.

Mr Wada, in a video of his resignation made available to PREMIUM TIMES said, “I called this press conference to thank you people and to appreciate members of the public, especially members of APC in Kaduna and nationwide for your support during my trying moment and for praying for me.

“I’m still a member of APC in Kaduna and I will continue to be a member of the Party in the state. However, for peace to return in Kaduna especially in APC Kaduna, I hereby, today, 28 March 2018, resign my position as Deputy Chairman and Acting Chairman of APC Kaduna for personal reasons.

“This is after due consultation with my family, friends and some members of the APC in Kaduna State. I thank everybody for the support . I wish everybody good luck in all their endeavours. I hope we will continue the struggle for APC to remain in Kaduna and beyond 2019.”

On whether his decision has to do with his recent abduction Mr Wada said ” My decision is personal, however, I want to say that I want peace and success for the party.

“I want the party to succeed but with the kind of situation we have, I realized that there would be problems for the party. So, I therefore decided to make this supreme sacrifice,’ he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Wada was declared missing by his family and political associates on Saturday after he went to a nearby mosque close to his residence at Unguwar Rimi GRA for morning prayer and did not return home.

He was later found in Zaria 24 hours later where he claimed to have been abducted but police are yet to confirm that.

Mr Wada’s APC faction is opposed to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and is supported by two senators, Shehu Sani and Suleiman Hunkuyi.