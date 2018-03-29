Senator accuses state govt of covering up Zamfara killings

Related News

A senator, Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara Central), has accused the Zamfara State Government of covering up recurring killings in the state.

Mr. Marafa spoke at the Senate on Thursday on the latest killings in his state.

Attacks on Zamfara communities by armed bandits re-occurred on Wednesday leading to the death of at least three persons.

The police confirmed the killings at Bawan Daji village in Anka Local Government Area of the state, and said that villagers alerted a nearby mobile police patrol team which engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

Coming under order 43, Mr. Marafa explained that more than two villages were held hostage for more than 24 hours by the bandits.

“Such incident happens almost everyday in Zamfara. What is more worrisome about it is the fact that the local authorities do not want anybody to say it. They don’t report it. The local radio doesn’t report it. The local newspaper doesn’t report anything.

“Women are being snatched from their husbands. Just two weeks ago, a bride was snatched from her husband and from a marriage that was just two weeks old. She was raped and hospitalised,” he said.

While thanking President Muhammadu Bubari for visiting the state to condole with the people and hear from them, he said the state government should help the federal government, else “nobody will know what is happening.”

“The state government always want to cover up these happening. Unconfirmed reports put the death at about 60, international radio put it at 17. But no sum is too small to be reported,” he said.

The senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence for the souls of the departed.