Three killed as gunmen invade Zamfara community

The attacks on Zamfara communities by armed bandits re-occurred on Wednesday leading to the death of at least three persons.

The police confirmed the Wednesday killing of the three persons at Bawan Daji village in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau that the killing was perpetrated by gunmen.

Mr Shehu said the gunmen who came in large numbers attacked the village in the early hours of Wednesday shooting sporadically which led to the death of the three persons.

He said the villagers who were taken unawares were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team which came and engaged the bandits in a gun battle.

The spokesperson said the police officers overpowered the bandits and many of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

He urged members of the public to be on alert to report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds and seeking medical attention.

Mr Shehu said normalcy had returned to the affected village with people going about their normal businesses.

Hundreds of people have been killed in different Zamfara communities by armed persons who also burn and destroy properties.

The killings have continued despite President Muhammadu Buhari ordering the military to clampdown on the armed person. The president also visited Zamfara last week as part of his official visit to violence affected states.