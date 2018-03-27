I killed my girlfriend for refusing to abort pregnancy – Student

Related News

A 300-level student of Jigawa State College of Legal Studies, Ringim Ismail, has allegedly confessed to slitting the throat of a woman for refusing to terminate a pregnancy she had for him out of wedlock.

Police accused Mr. Ismail of the murder of Salamatu Garba, 22, of Kofar Gabas quarters in Jahun LGA of Jigawa State on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday from his police cell, the 22-year-old suspect said he was in a relationship with the 22-year-old for over eight years with a view to consummating the relationship into marriage.

According to him, they made an unsuccessful attempt to abort the pregnancy when it was three-month- old, adding that the deceased however refused his pressure to attempt the abortion again two months later.

He said he therefore decided to eliminate Ms Garba and anything that had to do with her and the pregnancy.

The suspect said on the fateful day of the murder, he took the woman on a motorcycle to the outskirts of the town, used a jack knife to slit her throat and left her in a pool of her blood after she had collapsed.

“I took her to the outskirt of the town at around 9 p.m. on a motorcycle that I borrowed from a friend. I snuffed life out her after I slit her throat with a jack knife. She was four months pregnant for me and I decided to kill her for refusing to agree to an abortion.”

The suspect exonerated his friends whom he earlier mentioned as colluding in the killing. He said, “I killed her alone, none of my friends followed me.”

Police spokesperson in Jigawa State, Abdu Jinjiri, said the suspect will be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.