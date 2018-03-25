UPDATED: ‘Missing’ Kaduna APC chairman ‘found’

Related News

About 24 hours after he was declared missing by his family, the factional chairman of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Danladi Wada, has been found.

He was declared missing on Saturday after he went to a mosque for morning prayers close to his residence at Angwan Rimi GRA and did not return home.

His family and political associates said he was abducted, but the police are yet to confirm that.

Multala Abubakar, spokesperson of the faction, confirmed his release to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Yes, he was released by those who abducted him this (Sunday) morning. He was found in Zaria around 5 a.m.”

“He was found by a friend and political associate at a mosque close to Dan magaji bridge in Zaria,” he said.

Mr Wada was also said to have been blindfolded by his abductors who took him to an undisclosed location and forced him to sign a letter and made a verbal recording denouncing his position as the state APC chairman.

Mr Abubakar said Mr Wada and other associates went to the police headquarters in Kaduna on Sunday morning to file a complaint.

The victim has since left the police headquarters and is expected to brief journalists later today, after he declined initial comments.

The police in Kaduna are yet to speak on the alleged kidnap. Police spokesperson, Aliyu Muktar, did not answer his calls when PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach him.

Mr. Wada’s APC faction is opposed to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, but is not recognised by the national headquarters of the party.