BREAKING: ‘Missing’ Kaduna APC chairman ‘found’

A factional chairman of the Kaduna All Progressive Congress (APC), Danladi Wada, who was declared missing by his family, has been found.

Mr. Wada chairs a faction of the ruling party opposed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

He was declared missing by his family on Saturday.

A source close to Mr. Wada said the politician is currently with his mother after which he will be heading to the Kaduna State Police Command headquarters to “give a statement of what really happened.”

Mr. Wada went to a nearby mosque close to his Kaduna Angwan Rimi GRA residence, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for morning prayers, and was not seen or heard from until Sunday morning.

