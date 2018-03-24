Kaduna LG Primaries: I have no preferred candidate — El-Rufai

Related News

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on all APC delegates to be law-abiding in the local government election primaries holding today (Saturday) in Kaduna.

Mr. El-Rufai, who said he had no preferred candidate, cautioned government officials not to force any candidate on the delegates.

The APC in Kaduna is currently holding its council primaries for the forth coming local government elections.

In a broadcast to party loyalists in Kaduna, on Saturday, the governor said “the state government has no preferred candidates, any preson who won (wins) the primaries will be the choice of the delegates”.

“All our aspirants, members and leaders must make these primaries an exemplary exercise in internal democracy. The primaries will be free, fair and transparent. We will ensure adequate security to deter any distraction from our goal of peaceful and credible primary elections throughout the state.

“As your governor, I assure all party members that I have no particular candidate for any chairmanship or Councillorship position. Also, the government that I lead also has no preferred candidate. We have expressed preference for competence of candidates, consensus, fairness and diversity,” the governor said.

He also called on delegates to consider electing women and people with disabilities during the primaries and promised that his government will accept whoever emerges ahead of the May elections.