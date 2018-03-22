Kaduna Killings: Nigeria is at war – Senator

nigerian-soldiers
Nigerian Soldiers
[Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

A federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has said that Nigeria is at war with “deadly guerilla within the axis of Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger forests.”

He made this statement on his official Facebook and twitter accounts while reacting to the recent killing of eleven soldiers in the state few days ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 11 Nigerian soldiers were killed during an attack by armed bandits on a Nigerian military detachment at Kamfanin Doka, along Funtua road in Birnin Gwari Local government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night.

A former chairman of the local government who asked not to be identified because he has no authority to speak on it confirmed the incident, adding that three other soldiers and nine members of a vigilante group sustained gunshot injuries.

“The bandits attacked the military based at Kamfanin Doka along Funtua road. Eleven soldiers lost their lives while three sustained injuries,” he said.

“The bandits also ambushed our vigilantes at Maganga, about 44 kilometres from Birnin Gwari this morning (Wednesday) when they were rushing there to assist the soldiers. About nine sustained gun shot injuries. They were rushed to General Hospital Birnin Gwari for treatment,” he said.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings. The army has, however, not spoken on the casualty from the attack.

In his post, Mr. Sani said, “The Killings of Eleven soldiers by Criminal elements in Kampanin Doka and the earlier attack in Maganda in Birnin Gwari LG Kaduna state,stands condemned.

“These killings once again confirms the tragedy that has become of the lives of the people of Birnin Gwari.We appreciate the service and the ultimate sacrifices of the fallen soldiers.My condolences to the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased.This issue as always will be raised on the floor of the Senate.

“We will demand more effort from Mr President to protect the people of Birnin Gwari from the siege and systemic killings.

“When eleven soldiers were killed by ‘bandits’,it cannot just be about banditry.The nation is at war with a deadly guerrilla within the axis of Zamfara,Kaduna and Niger forests.Its time for the President to decisively & effectively act to protect the locals.”

Some Nigerians have reacted to his tweets. Below are the reactions:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.