El-Rufai orders probe of Kaduna Church attack

The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has cautioned residents of the state to desist from taking laws into their hands.

Mr. El-Rufai gave the warning while condemning the burning of a church and police post by a mob at Narayi area of Kaduna state.

The mob accused the pastor of the church, 78-year-old Steven Shitu, of being responsible for the death of one ‎Sylvester Friday.

The death occurred on Wednesday but police quickly put the pastor in protective custody because the protesters tried to lynch him. The mob alleged that the victim was used for ritual by the church pastor.

However, on Thursday morning, the protesters gathered again, setting the church and the police station ablaze.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Muktar, said five people were arrested in connection to the incident.

In a statement signed by Mr. El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, the governor also directed security operatives to investigate the death of the labourer which was the genesis of the crisis.

“It is wrong and illegal for anyone or group to take the law into their hands,” the governor said.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, but added that “everyone who had concerns about the circumstances of his death would allow the law enforcement agencies to handle the matter.”

“Kaduna State Government will not tolerate attacks on places of worship and public property such as the police post. In a state that has endured four decades of violent conflict, there can be no condoning an attack on the offices of security agencies or a place of worship, an act that has often invited needless reprisals and escalation.

“The government is determined to ensure vigorous prosecution of anyone indicted by the police investigation into the matter.”