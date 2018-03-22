1.3 million rural dwellers now have access to clean water in Katsina

Related News

Aminu Dayyabu, Executive Director, Katsina State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), says 1.3 million people have gained access to clean water between 2015 and March 2018 in the state.

He said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that that out of the number, more than 850,000 people were provided with clean water through the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN) project.

Mr. Dayyabu said that 20 local government areas in the state were participating in the programme, which was supported by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

He said that the remaining 450,000 people were provided with potable water through the construction of boreholes in rural communities across the state by the state government.

“Over 1,600 boreholes with hand pumps have been drilled for the rural dwellers under the SHAWN project.

“Ten boreholes with hand pumps were also rehabilitated by the administration in each of the 34 local government areas to assist the people to have access to potable water.

“Twenty-five motorised boreholes were also drilled, all in an effort to enhance potable water supply, particularly to the rural dwellers across the state.

“Besides, six compartments of Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) latrines were constructed in 240 primary schools in the state during the period under review,’’ he said.

Mr. Dayyabu said that the schools were also provided with water and other sanitation facilities to enhance environmental sanitation and personal hygiene, which would strengthen efforts to prevent disease outbreaks.

He also said that the agency would provide water and sanitation facilities for 261 schools, 121 health centres, and 1,334 communities across the state before the end of the year.

(NAN)