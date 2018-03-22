Farmers/Herders conflict: Jigawa Identifies 452 grazing reserves

Related News

Jigawa state government says in order to curb farmers/herders crises, it has identified 452 grazing reserves and will thus donate 5000 hectares of land to the Federal Government’s initiative of cattle colonies.

Rabiu Miko, the state Executive Secretary Farmers/Herdsmen Board, told journalists this on Thursday in Dutse, Jigawa state capital.

Mr. Miko stated after surveying, the state mapped out the reserves and demarcated 80, out of which 57 are gazetted and the process of gazetting others is ongoing.

He explained that the process was done by the ministry of agriculture in collaboration with ministry of justice and the legislative arm of government.

He said Jigawa is among the state with large numbers of gazetted grazing reserves in the country.

“Jigawa is among the first states to donate 5000 hectares of land to federal government for cattle colony, the hectares of land were not in one place, we split it across senatorial districts in the state so that each area can benefit.

“The prevalence of clashes between Herders/Famers in Jigawa North-east zone was as a result of high concentration of livestock along the riverine area, the river Hadejia cut across the state from Ringim up-to Guri Local Government Area.

“Those areas are blessed with vast land and fertile soil, farmers normally go there and cultivate, herders too go there for rearing of their animals, hence, conflict as a result of the concentration.

“The agency is now retrieving all illegally encroached grazing reserves. The state has constituted a committee at the local and state level and we are retrieving and demarcating grazing reserves in the state.”