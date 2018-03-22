Kaduna lawmaker opts out of 2019 race

Labari Tella, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, says he will not seek re-election in 2019.

Mr. Tella, who represents Jema’a constituency in the assembly, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kafanchan that he would not defect to any political party.

NAN reports that Tella has represented the constituency since 2007 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, he is stepping aside to give room for others to contest.

“For the sake of fairness, I want to allow others to vie for the same position and serve in the same capacity I have done all these years.

“I must also clear the rumour making rounds about my defection, that is not true as I still remain a devoted member of the PDP,’’ Mr. Tella said.

The lawmaker stressed that he would continue to work tirelessly for the growth of the party.

(NAN)

