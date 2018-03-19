UTME: Ten professors monitor 125 visually impaired candidates in Kano

Related News

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Yahuza Bello, along with nine other professors were among the invigilators who monitored the UTME examination of 125 visually-impaired candidates in Kano.

The candidates were those from North-west and North-eastern states of Nigeria.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the JAMB zonal coordinator, Karimatu Abubakar, said the examination is being conducted simultaneously at three other centres: Abuja, Lagos and Enugu.

She said JAMB provided free accommodation, feeding and transportation to the candidates in addition to writing materials such as Braille machine and slates.

“Kano is covering North-west and North-eastern part of the country with Kano having 55 candidates and remaining states, 70 candidates.

“The exam is being coordinated by the vice chancellor of Bayero University, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello and nine other professors for the smooth conduct of the exams,” she said.

Mrs. Abubakar said the Board is championing inclusive education where physically challenged persons were provided with opportunity to participate in the exams.

She said unlike the normal exams, the candidates write two papers on Monday and the remaining two on Tuesday.

The coordinator added that the office has commenced compiling the list of those who missed their exams for onward submission to board’s headquarters.

Also speaking, Mr. Bello said the university had exempted visually impaired candidates from writing post-UTME.

“In Bayero University, we have a policy encouraging and supporting visually impaired candidates who sat for UTME and scored the minimum mark for their programme. They are exempted from post UTME exams. They are given automatic admission provided they satisfy minimum cut-off marks.

“When discussing admission in Bayero University, the Senate tried to see whether there is a need to give them additional concession, considering the challenge they are facing while writing the exams,” Mr. Bello said.

The vice chancellor revealed that, the university is ‘physically challenged friendly’ where instructional materials are provided for teaching and learning.

“All our buildings provide easy access to them, including the university main library in old campus where special books in braille were provided for visually impaired students. Many of them are doing their degree (programmes) in special education and other programmes,” the vice chancellor added.

A candidate from Adamawa, Nicholas Emmanuel, said although he has never been to Kano before, he is satisfied with the treatment accorded to him and his colleagues.