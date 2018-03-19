How we were kidnapped, raped – Teenage sisters

Related News

Two teenage sisters were reportedly raped and tortured by gunmen, who abducted them from their father’s house in Tashan Jirgi village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victims said they were tortured by their abductors for two days before they were released.

Their father paid ransom to secure their freedom, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. The girls narrated how they were abducted last week Sunday.

“We were in the room sleeping around 2.00 a.m. when I heard voices in the compound. Somebody was telling my step-mother to give them her phones and money. But she told them she doesn’t have money. Then my dad too was asked to give them money or he will be killed. I heard him saying he doesn’t have money.

“They came into our room and took us away with them. They warned us not to scream or we will be killed. On our way, they said our father refused to give them money so they will ‘deal’ with us.

“When we got to their hideouts they asked us to remove our clothes, we did and they raped us. After that they beat us. We were left inside a hole in the middle of the bush to pass the night. The following day, their leader asked us to give him our father’s phone number. He called him and demanded for ransom.

“He also handed over the phone to us to talk to our parents for them to know of our condition. I begged my father to give them whatever they ask for. After spending two days with them on Wednesday night, they released us but not until my father made the payment,” one of them said.

Asked if she can recognise her abductors she said, “Yes, I can recognise four of them who always tortured us in the afternoon but I can’t recognise those who came to stay with us in the night.”

The girls’ father, Malam Halilu comfirmed the incident and said his daughters abductors demanded one million naira.

“When they entered the house that night they asked me to give them money but I told them I don’t have money at home so they took the girls away.

“We ran after them but missed their steps that night. But few hours later, a man called who identified himself as Oga and demanded for one million naira or I will never see my daughters again. I told him I don’t have such an amount of money.

“When he threatened to take them to Benin Republic I agreed to give him the money, So he directed me to a tree inside the bush to drop the complete money which I did before the girls were returned home,” he said.

Mr Halilu said: ” When I saw my daughters I told them to be patient and to see what happened to them as a test of faith from their creator because he will not allow their abductors go free,” he said.

He also said the girls have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Halilu also said that one of the suspects was arrested when he went to pick the ransom in the bush by ”some of his boys that hid” close to the tree.

“Some of my boys ambushed him when he went to pick the money. My daughter even recognised him. So, he has been handed over to police,” he said.

Efforts to speak with the state police command public relations officer, Hussaini Muktar, were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls.