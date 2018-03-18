Governor disappointed as ‘4000’ PDP decampees fail to appear

Related News

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.

Mr. Badaru was in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, the venue of the occasion to recieve the decampees and commission projects.

The event, organised by Magaji Da’u Aliyu, a member representing Birnin Kudu /Buji federal constituency, was also put together to donate vehicles to party faithful, flag off a feeder road as well as donate N20 million to students of higher institutions from his constituency.

Danmalam Unguwarya, the leader of the decampees did not turn up when called up to present his speech on behalf of the decampees neither did any of his representatives or decampees.

Obviously rattled by the turn of events and to forestall a commotion by political thugs, Mr. Badaru, when delivering a hurried speech, urged party members to take after him by playing politics without bitterness, insisting that “without unity their collective victory will be at a stake”.

Mr. Badaru then flagged off the Waurno to Dankoshe feeder road, presented a N20 million prototype cheque to the leaders of the student unions and gave out keys of six vehicles to party officials from his constituency.

Mr. Aliyu, who did not give details of the length and cost of the road, neither clarified whether the project is a federal government project or part of his constituency projects.

All efforts to speak with him proved abortive as he declined talking to reporters.

Bello Zaki, special adviser to Governor Badaru on media, said the governor was simply there to commission the projects and support the lawmaker. He said only the APC state chairman could explain why the decampees failed to show up.

Jigawa State governor, Muhammed Badaru at Birnin Kudu Local Government Area

Ado Kiri, the party chairman, did not pick the calls when PREMIUM TIMES sought clarification.