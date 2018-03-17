Meningitis kills eight in Katsina- Officials

Related News

Health officials in Katsina have confirmed the death of eight persons as a result of an outbreak of Cerebro-spinal Meningitis.

Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Mariatu Usman, confirmed this via a text message on Sunday.

According to her, the first case was detected in Bugaje ward of Jibia local government area on January 17.

She said seven of the deaths occurred at respective homes adding that 22 cases have so far been recorded.

“Our team had visited the ward several times, investigated the cases, gave treatment, drugs and health education on preventive measures to the community. As of today there is only one active case and is responding to treatment. Treatment and drugs have been propositioned at CHC Magama Jibia.

“Reactive vaccination is planned to start next week in communities that are most affected including Bugaje and Gangara in Jibia LGA,” she said.

The information officer, Jibia local government, Saadu Suleiman who also confirmed the development earlier said the victims “were five males and three females and they died between last Monday and Friday”.

He explained that several others were hospitalised at the health centres in Bugaje ward.