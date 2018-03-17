Kebbi Govt. marries off 100 widows, divorcees in mass wedding

Related News

The Kebbi Government on Saturday married off 100 widows and divorcees in a mass wedding held in the palace Emir of Argungu, Samila Mera.

The marriages were arranged by the state and Argungu Local Governments to reduce the number of women, widowed or divorced, left to fend for themselves and their children.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu commended the efforts of the emir and the local government for the initiative and urged parents to respect the marriage institution as it was a way to reduce single women in the society.

He called on the couples to continue to be patient and tolerant to enable them have peaceful homes pointing out that marriage was all about endurance and patience.

“The importance of marriage cannot be over-emphasised as it will promote peace among the couples and will also enable them to get more blessings and God’s mercy,’’ the governor said.

The Emir of Argungu, in his remarks, also commended the state government and the local government for collaborating to organize the occasion in line with Islamic teaching.

“’We are trying to provide women with stable homes, financial and social security,” he said.

The state government paid N20, 000 “kayan daki” for the brides, a collection of brass, enamel bowls, decorative cups and saucers, blankets, and bed sheets which are symbol of their married status.

They also gave N30, 000 to the brides to start their entrepreneurial businesses.

The government donated furniture and kitchen utensils worth N150, 000 to each couple while the Commissioner for Justice, Hajiya Ramatu Gulma also donated one wrapper to each of the couples.

