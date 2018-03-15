Police, Kano govt debunk Boko Haram attack rumour

Related News

The Kano State Government and the police have dispelled rumours making the rounds especially on social media of an impending attack by Boko Haram insurgents on schools.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, youth and culture, Muhammad Garba, says the rumours, which are being peddled by “unpatriotic and heartless people, are baseless, unfounded and therefore should be discarded.”

The statement advised the public, especially parents, guardians and care-givers to remain calm and allow their wards to remain in school until the completion of examinations.

It also gave the assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens including schools in the state.

Similarly, the Kano State Police Command called on parents and people of Kano to disregard the rumours.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majia, said the information is untrue and orchestrated by mischief makers to cause pandemonium.

“The command has a consultative security committee comprising principals of all secondary schools and parents in the state which sits periodically to highlight security situation in the schools, and evolve advance proactive measures of maintaining the safety and security of life and property especially in and around our schools.

“We therefore call on parents, stakeholders and all good people of the state to disregard the rumour as the command is working tirelessly to provide maximum security in all the schools and the state in general,” Mr. Majia said.

An unsubstantiated message had gone viral in Kano that the state government had issued instruction to parents to go and pick their children from school due to a security alert.