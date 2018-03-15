Buhari’s CPC loyalist dumps APC

Related News

A political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Haruna Sa’eed, has dumped Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Sa’eed was the governorship candidate of Mr. Buhari’s Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Kaduna in the 2011 elections.

The CPC is one of the parties that merged to form the APC.

At a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna, Mr. Sa’eed said he was leaving the APC because of the leadership crisis in the party in Kaduna.

The APC in Kaduna is split into separate factions with the faction loyal to Governor Nasir El-Rufai recognised by the national leadership of the party.

Mr. Sa’eed, popularly called Haruna AG, said despite being a stakeholder in the state, he was never regarded or consulted on how to run the party.

“I Haruna Yunusa Sa’eed today 15 March, 2018 decided to withdraw my membership of All Progressive Congress, due to leadership crisis in the state,” he said.

He said he has submitted his withdrawal letter to his Kajuru ward chairman and the party chairman in his local government area.

Haruna Sa’eed. [Photo credit: The Paradigm]

