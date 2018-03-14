NYSC withdraws corps members from troubled Kaduna communities

Related News

The Kaduna State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dahunsi Mohammed, said on Wednesday that the scheme has withdrawn corps members serving in troubled communities in Kaduna.

He also said the scheme will suspend the posting of corps members particularly to Kajuru Local Government Area due to the recent crisis that claimed 12 lives.

The coordinator, who stated this during NYSC/Corps Employers workshop with the theme: ‘Tackling Emerging Challenges in Youth Corps Administration Through Greater NYSC / Stakeholders Participation’, said the action would subsist until the security situation improves.

“We are sorry we did not post corps members to places we know there is crisis. We stopped posting corps members to Birnin-Gwari and we have also withdrawn all corps members serving at Kasuwa Magani where crisis recently broke out. This will continue until normalcy returns to these areas and other places where we have social unrest”, he said.

On the rejection of corps members posted to some organisations, the coordinator described this as sad.

“As long as posting is done without strict compliance with corps employers request, the challenge of corps rejection will persist. That cannot drive the country’s developmental agenda. What obtains is a glut of graduates in the humanities and the arts, which a country striving for technological development like Nigeria barely needs.

“The effect of this is too many corps graduates of arts and humanities chasing fewer placements for primary assignment which automatically leads to rejection,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed also said NYSC has devised strategies to counter challenges by organising a forum where the management and corps employers ”rub minds on best practices to optimally utilise the skills of corps members to check sharp practices”.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director-General, Suleiman Kazaure, represented at the event by Aisha Mohammed said the NYSC has had the tradition of organising discussions with ‘stakeholders’ especially corps employers with the aim of strengthening mutual capacity for the effective engagement of corps members.