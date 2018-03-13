Nigerians have realised voting out PDP in 2015 was a mistake – Sule Lamido

Related News

A former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, says Nigerians voted out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 out of anger and impatience, but are now back to their senses and will not repeat the mistake of voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Mr. Lamido, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the PDP, spoke in Dutse, Jigawa State, on Monday at a rally after he hosted the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo among others party bigwigs on a campaign tour of the town.

The ex-governor, who is being prosecuted for corruption while in office, said the APC is a combination of many political parties, unlike the PDP which he said is an independent party with a common ideology and national outlook that protects the interests of all ethics groups in Nigeria.

Stressing that the time had come for people to wake up from their slumbers and be with a party that cares for their welfare, Mr. Lamido called on Nigerians to rally round the PDP in 2019 for the unity and progress of the country.

Also speaking, Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Dankwambo, who represented PDP governors at the rally, said all PDP governors will support any candidate that emerges as the presidential candidate of the party.

Former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, said Nigerians were deceived with empty promises by the APC administration and are ready to vote out the ruling party in 2019.

Also speaking at the rally, PDP National Chairman, Mr. Secondus, described the APC as more corrupt than the PDP, saying its reign brought hunger and untold hardship to Nigerians.

He said the PDP while in government for 16 years borrowed N3 trillion, while records indicated APC has borrowed N11trillion in under three years, describing the situation as not only pathetic but undemocratic, disgraceful and deceptive by the party and its followers.

He alleged that corruption has spread all over government agencies while the APC government has folded its arms without prosecuting the perpetrators.

“Even the so called anti-corruption agencies have becomes toothless bull dogs used in intimidating opposition political parties and their members,” he said.