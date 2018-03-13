Katsina gets new chief judge

Related News

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Tuesday sworn-in Justice Musa Danladi as the new Chief Judge of the state.

The swearing-in of the judge followed the retirement of Justice Abdullahi Yusuf from service after completing his tenure.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Katsina, Mr. Masari said that the new Chief Judge was known for his dedication to duty and hard work.

The governor, who said he knew Mr. Danladi for over 30 years, urged the new CJ to intensify efforts towards quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Mr. Masari said that his administration would continue to cooperate with other arms of government to improve the standard of living of residents by providing dividends of democracy.

(NAN)