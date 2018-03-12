Kebbi govt releases N984 million compensation to land owners for road construction

Related News

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the release of N984 million as compensation to property owners affected by ongoing township road construction projects in eight major towns in the state.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Muazu, made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Monday.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, he said N137 million would be paid as compensation to land owners in Karaye, Maiyama Local Government Area.

He said N136 million would be paid to owners in Kalgo; N50 million in Augie and another N50 million to owners in Dirin Dajin Sakaba Local Government Areas.

He said N186 million would go to Kaoje in Bagudo Local Government Area, N110.5 million in Birnin Kebbi and N273.5 million in Gwadabgaji.

He also quoted said the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Abubakar Ladan, as saying the government had started the payment to identified land owners in the affected areas.

(NAN)