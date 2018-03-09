Notorious bandit, Buharin Daji, terrorising Zamfara killed‎ – Officials

Related News

An alleged notorious armed bandit in Zamfara State‎, Tsoho Buhari, has been killed.

His death was confirmed by both the state government and the State Security Service (SSS).

The confirmation came 48 hours after the news of his death spread in the state.

Mr. Buhari, popularly known as Buharin Daji, is said to have been terrorising Zamfara communities for several months.

The state has witnessed several ‎attacks by armed bandits leading to scores of deaths. Last month, bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers attacked Birane villa in Zurmi Local Government Area, killing 18 persons, according to the police.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the decomposed body of Buhari Daji was brought to Government House, Gusau at about 6.15 p.m. on Friday by soldiers.

The body was covered with leaves inside a local stretcher when it was brought to the government house.

The suspect was killed two days ago at a village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director of the SSS in Zamfara, Usman Sudawa, confirmed that the decomposing body was that of Daji.

“The troops of the Light Tank Battalion, the (SSS) command and members of the repentant armed bandits have in joint operation arrested and killed many top commanders and the foot soldiers of Buharin Daji,” he said.

He said the killing of Buharin Daji and seven of his top commanders was a good development.

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Muhammad, commended the repentant bandits for saving the state from the horror of Buharin Daji and his gang.

The Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, is expected to address the state on the actions and measures taken by his administration to end armed banditry, cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.