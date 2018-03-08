Related News

A chairmanship aspirant in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State has pulled out of the race citing the crisis in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Shunom Adinga said he saw no sense in contesting in the local government polls under a party that is divided.

Addressing journalists at his campaign office in Barnawa, Mr. Adinga said he took the decision to withdraw after consultations with his family and stakeholders of the party in his local government area.

“It is a pity to watch helplessly while the party we helped build in the state collapses because of lack of internal democracy and party supremacy, which has led to internal wrangling and the polarisation of the party.

‎”While APC Government House is being chaired by Shuaibu Idris ,APC Restoration /Akida is chaired by Danladi Wada.

“As it is now, I don’t know which faction is the authentic.While the crisis is deepening, each faction has its separate office and followers and has expression of interest form.

“It is on this point that I feel that my integrity and credibility will be at stake if I continue to depend on a house that the rooftop is detached from the other components of the house.

“However, I want to make it categorically clear that, my love, affection and membership of the APC remains intact. I’m still an unalloyed member of the party; I still pay my allegiance to the APC. And I’m urging all my teeming followers to remain committed to our great party.