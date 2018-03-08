Court grants bail to Kano former commissioner accused of $294,300 scam

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

A former Commissioner for Health in Kano State, Abubakar Labaran, on Thursday appeared before Justice Aisha Danlami of Kano State High Court, over misappropriation of funds.

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) had preferred a three-count charge against the commissioner who served under former Governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Kwankwaso.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, bordering on Criminal Breach of Trust and violations of the Kano State Civil Service rules.

The prosecuting counsel, Mahmoud Balarabe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences while in office as the state Commissioner for Health, in January 2014.

“The defendant allegedly mismanaged the sum of $294,300 equivalent to N47 million (then),” the prosecutor alleged.

Mr. Balarabe said that the money was meant to pay utility bills and allowances for Kano state students at the Al Mansoura University in Egypt.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 123 and 315 of the Penal Code and Section 24 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Law, 2008.

However, counsel to the defendant, Nuraini Jimoh, filed a bail application in line with Sections 36 of the 1999 Constitution and 340, 341 and 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judge granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must provide certificate of landed properties within the state.

Mrs. Danlami adjourned the case till April 30, for hearing.

(NAN)

