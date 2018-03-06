Suspected meningitis outbreak ravages community in Jigawa

Related News

A suspected outbreak of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) is currently ravaging Majiya town in Taura local government area of Jigawa state.

Although health officials were not forthcoming on the details of casualties so far, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter was able to speak with some families who lost their loved ones to the scourge.

When contacted on the phone, the commissioner of health, Abba Zakari, confirmed the ‘outbreak’ but could not give a figure of those affected. He said he would compile the report and brief journalists tomorrow, Wednesday.

However, investigation by PREMIUM TIMES ‎revealed that many of the reported victims started with complaints of fever and numbness in their legs.

Ali Sunusi, father to three-year-old Khadija, who reportedly died three days ago from the ailment, said he did all he could to save his only daughter when, ”she started feeling feverish.”

He said in his desperate attempt to save her, he went to a patent medicine store and was given some drugs only ”for the illness to aggravate at night”.

He said all attempts to get the attention of the medical personnel stationed in the area failed as they told him to take the patient to Taura General Hospital, which is located very far away.

Ya’u Salisu, father of 12-year-old Ummu Kulsum also said he lost her to the ailment.

According to him, the girl started stooling ‎at night.

”We had to rush her back to the chemist who administered a drip on her only for her to die few minutes later,” the distraught father said.

Another father, Mallam Usman told reporters that his 11-year-old son was rescued from the clutches of death after he was admitted at the Taura General Hospital. He said his son is now deaf as a result of the ailment.

When the reporter visited Taura General Hospital, he noticed about 40 children on admission due to the outbreak.