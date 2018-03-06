Katsina Police arrest 50 suspected criminals

Related News

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested 50 suspected criminals for allegedly committing various offences in January and February.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday in Katsina.

Mr. Wakili said the suspects were between the ages of 20 and 45.

He said that they were arrested for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, trans-border drugs trafficking, car snatching and motorcycles theft.

The police chief said that four AK47 rifles, eight locally made guns, 309 ammunition, other dangerous weapons, cell phones, two vehicles, one motorcycle and 34 cows among others, were recovered from them.

He said that the suspects were arrested with the efforts of other security agents operating in the state.

Mr. Wakili said that the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

He, therefore, called on the public to continue to assist the police with vital information about criminal activities in the state.

Mr. Wakili said that such information would assist the police in fighting and preventing crimes in the state.

(NAN)