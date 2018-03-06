63 persons arraigned over Kaduna violence

Related News

The Kaduna State government has charged 63 persons to court over last month’s violence at the Kasuwar Magani market in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The incident on February 16 led to loss of at least 12 lives and destruction of properties.

The suspects were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Kaduna, the state capital on Friday.

They were charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, rioting while armed with offensive weapons, culpable homicide and inciting disturbance.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary‎ of the State Ministry of Justice, Chris Umar, disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Umar, the suspects were arrested by a combined team of security agents deployed to the area following the outbreak of the violent crisis.

“As you are aware several people were killed during the crisis, houses and properties were set ablaze by the rioters carrying dangerous weapons such as knives, bows and arrows, catapults, locally made improved petrol bomb and big sticks.

‎”A combined team of operatives were mobilized and deployed to the scene and 63 people were arrested in the act.

‎”After completion of initial investigation the 63 people were charged before the chief Magistrate Court 6 Daura Road, Kaduna.

“The case was mentioned and it was adjourned to the 15 of March 2018 to enable the police conclude their investigations, while the 63 suspects were ordered to be remanded in prison custody with the exception of one ‎Theoplius Sa’idu who is an underage person.

“He was handed over to a reliable surety while the police continue their investigation,” Mr. Umar said.

He added the case file would be duplicated and sent to the state Attorney- General for further action.

Premium Times broke the news of the communal crisis at Kasuwan Magani village on February 16 .

The crisis began as a result of an interfaith dating in the community.

The senior adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan, assured the citizens of the state that those arrested will surely be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to ‎orders.

He urged the people to go about their normal activities as security agents and the government are working towards protecting their lives and properties.

“We are appealing to the people that the arrested suspects will be prosecuted because government will not fold its hand to allow some elements to cause problem in the state,” he said.