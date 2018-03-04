Sokoto to construct 1000 tube wells to tackle drought in farms

Related News

The Sokoto State Government says it will construct 1000 tube wells to provide water to farm lands for the 2018 irrigation season in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this on Saturday in Sokoto, the state capital.

“The water levels in our dams are very low and will not be enough to serve the needs of our farmers for the dry season farming. To overcome that challenge, experts suggested we seek for alternative ways of watering our farm lands.

“In that regard, we decided to construct 1000 tube wells in different locations across the state. This effort will enable us meet our target for the 2018 cropping season,” he added.

Mr. Tambuwal further revealed that the state government had bought five supper tiller machines, fifty tomato grinding machines, 40 rice handheld harvesters and five mini tractors at the cost of N64 million to support farming activities in the state.

On the FADAMA III agriculture project in the state, the governor said Sokoto farmers have implemented 1,786 business plans for rice, sorghum and tomato value chains, the largest of such plans in the country.

“The total number of participating farmers stands at 24,546, made up of 21,631 male and 2,915 female,” he added.