Sokoto to construct 1000 tube wells to tackle drought in farms

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Government says it will construct 1000 tube wells to provide water to farm lands for the 2018 irrigation season in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this on Saturday in Sokoto, the state capital.

“The water levels in our dams are very low and will not be enough to serve the needs of our farmers for the dry season farming. To overcome that challenge, experts suggested we seek for alternative ways of watering our farm lands.

“In that regard, we decided to construct 1000 tube wells in different locations across the state. This effort will enable us meet our target for the 2018 cropping season,” he added.

Mr. Tambuwal further revealed that the state government had bought five supper tiller machines, fifty tomato grinding machines, 40 rice handheld harvesters and five mini tractors at the cost of N64 million to support farming activities in the state.

On the FADAMA III agriculture project in the state, the governor said Sokoto farmers have implemented 1,786 business plans for rice, sorghum and tomato value chains, the largest of such plans in the country.

“The total number of participating farmers stands at 24,546, made up of 21,631 male and 2,915 female,” he added.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.