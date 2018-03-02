Groom-to-be arrested for allegedly stealing govt gravel

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said it had arrested a 25-year-old groom-to-be over alleged theft of road shoulder gravel in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the corps, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

Mr. Shehu said the suspect was arrested by officials of the command with 11 bags of 50 kilograms of gravels he allegedly stole from the shoulder of Aduware village road.

He said that the suspect, who confessed to committing of the offence, told the corps he stole the gravel in order to complete the building of his house in the area.

“The suspect said he stole the gravel in order to complete the building of his house, and not to sell them.

“He said he needed the gravel as it is just three weeks to his wedding.

“He was arrested with 11 bags of 50kgs full of gravel obtained from the shoulder of one of the roads in Aduware village in Babura Local Government Area by our men on routine patrol on the road,” he said.

The spokesman added that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

According to him, it is an act of vandalism for anyone to take gravel from any part of a road, no matter his reason(s).

“So, the corps will not fold it’s arm while people vandalise infrastructure provided by government at all levels for the well being of the citizens.

“So, anyone caught vandalising any infrastructure will be made to face the full wrath of the law, no matter his reason,” Mr. Shehu warned.