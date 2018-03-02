Customs intercepts smuggled rice concealed in petrol tank

Nigerian Custom Officer

The Nigeria Customs Service, says it has arrested a suspect in Sokoto who allegedly smuggled 460 bags of imported rice concealed in a petrol tank.

The Comptroller for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command of NCS, Nasir Ahmad, made the disclosure on Friday in Sokoto.

Mr. Ahmad said the smuggled items, which were intercepted along Sokoto-Illela road, had N7.8 million duty paid value.

He said when the bags of rice were removed from the tank they had been contaminated by black oil, which is dangerous to human health.

The controller advised smugglers to find alternative legal means of livelihood and stop undermining the nation’s economy.

He solicited for relevant information from the public to assist the command track down smugglers.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.