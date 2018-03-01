Gombe records six suspected cases of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis

Related News

The Gombe State Ministry of Health says one of the six suspected cases of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) it recorded in February was positive.

The State Epidemiologist, David Karatu, made the disclosure on Thursday in Gombe at the State Emergency Rapid Response Committee review meeting on the committee success and anticipation.

Mr. Karatu, who is a member of the committee, said that the one confirmed positive was currently undergoing treatment at Specialist Hospital.

“The confirmed case is currently undergoing treatment; though, we are still waiting for the result,’’ he said.

The state epidemiologist said the remaining five cases that initially came with classic symptoms had turned out to be negative.

“We treated them and they were discharged and none of their contact-base, on follow up, develop the symptoms,” he said.

Mr. Karatu said that drugs and kits were already in place for the treatment of CSM; urging the public to report any suspected case.

“Gone are those days of self-medication; reports any suspicious case to nearby hospital,” the state epidemiologist said.

According to him, on Gastroenteritis, a memo has been written by the committee to the state government for the purchase of things needed such as chlorine for water treatment, among others.

Also, Kennedy Ishaya, the Commissioner for Health, called on the general public to always open windows for cross ventilation as well as personal hygiene.

Mr. Ishaya said that during the heat period, people could be affected with heat stroke and other-related ailments.

“It is good to take water daily and avoid working under the sun,” he advised.

Mr. Ishaya said that as soon as the rain starts, people should wash their fruits properly before eating.

(NAN)