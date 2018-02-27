Kaduna violence: Death toll 12 — Police

Related News

The Kaduna state police command have confirmed the death of 12 persons in the mayhem that occurred on Monday in Kasuwan Magani, in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Police also said 18 suspects had been arrested.

The government had announced earlier that a team from the Kaduna State Security Council, including the GOC 1 Division, the commissioner of Police and the State Director of the SSS visited the affected area, Tuesday. The police later confirmed the information.

According to the statement signed by the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the security team ”assessed the damage and also spoke to residents and received detailed briefings from the security agencies deployed to restore calm in the town.”

“Today a team from the Kaduna State Security Council visited Kasuwan Magani. The team, led by the General Officer Commanding, I Division Nigerian Army, Major General Mohammed Mohammed, included Commissioner of Police Austin Iwar, State Director of Department of State Services Mohammed Wakil, Commander Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, AM Bunu, Special Adviser on Internal Security, Col. Yakubu Yusuf (rtd) and Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

“The GOC tasked religious and traditional leaders to deepen the message of peace and integration, and tasked community leaders and residents not to undermine and destroy the four decades of togetherness and peaceful coexistence in the area. He assured community leaders, that security agencies will continue to work for lasting peace, law and order in the area,” the statement reads.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Iwar, was quoted by Mr. Aruwan to have confirmed the arrest of 18 persons.

”The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the unfortunate crisis. The 18 persons are undergoing interrogation and we are strengthening security presence in the area,” he said.

Mr. Aruwan noted that the government had repeatedly urged “citizens not to resort self-help but to report all complaints to the security agencies and the government. Peace-building requires that all parties choose to abide by the law.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed that the death toll from the crisis‎ has risen to 12 from an earlier quoted figure of seven.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr. Iwar, announced this while fielding questions from journalists later at the community Wednesday.

According to him, 11 persons were confirmed dead yesterday (Monday) while ‎one person died Wednesday at a hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The commissioner and the GOC Division One, Nigerian Army, Mohammed Mohammed and other top security officials visited the affected area to see the level of destruction.

They urged the people to desist from crisis and live in peace.

Kasuwar Magani is about 31 kilometres from‎ the Kaduna main city. The community is located along Kaduna -kachia highway in southern part of the state.