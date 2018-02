Seven killed in Kaduna violence

Related News

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested 10 suspects over Kasuwan Magani mayhem in Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhktar Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that seven people were killed and 15 injured during the crisis.

Mr. Aliyu added that normalcy has returned in the area.

According to him, the command received a distress call in the morning hours of February 26 that there was tension in the area.

“We immediately contacted ‘Operation Yaki’, a security outfit, and the Divisional Police Officer to arrest the situation.

“So the situation is under control,” the spokesman.

On loss of property, Mr. Aliyu said: “We are still accessing, we cannot be certain, but properties were destroyed.”

Hesaid the cause of the crisis is being investigated.

Aliyu urged all citizens and communities to reject violence, divisions and hold their neighbours in peace and harmony.

He assuredsaid residents that the command remained committed in performing its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

(NAN)