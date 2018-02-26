El-Rufai, Police speak on Kaduna mayhem

Related News

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has directed the arrest and prosecution of all persons responsible for Monday’s mayhem which occurred in Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area.

The government said that security agencies must, ”investigate the incident, arrest and make available for prosecution the perpetrators.”

There was pandemonium at Kasuwar Magani community ‎in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday as houses and shops were set ablaze following a crisis that erupted in the area.

A youth leader in the area, Yahaya, also known as Dan Najeriya, told PREMIUM TIMES via a phone call that the violence started around 12.00 noon.

He explained that the crisis was as a result of some girls who wanted to ‘change’ their religion but were ‘scolded’ by some youth in the community.

It is not clear from which religion the girls wanted to change from.

“I can confirm to you that shops and houses have been set ablaze by a group of youth in the area.

“Many people have been injured and we also feared some even lost their lives because I saw three dead bodies with my eyes,” Dan Najeriya said.

In a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, Mr. El-Rufai’s spokesperson, the government condemned the violence.

Mr. Aruwan said that the government has expressed its sympathy to the victims and their families.

According to Mr. Aruwan, the government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to take inventory of damages and provide relief materials with immediate effect.

Also, the Kaduna Police Commissioner,‎ Austin Iwar, said the command has already begun an investigation into the matter.

The commissioner who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES said security personnel have been deployed to the community to maintain order.

He explained that those injured have been evacuated to Saint Gerald Hospital located within Kaduna metropolis.

The official, who was recently posted to the state, could not give details of the casualties but said some people were injured.

“The area is calm, the road has been opened. We are now trying to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the problem.

” There are few people that have been injured. Normally, if chaos occurs, there would be injuries‎. Some people have been injured and we have taken them to Saint Gerald hospital,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES also spoke with a resident, Baba Ado, who said he escaped death by the whiskers after he was attacked by hoodlums.

“I was in front of my house when some youth attacked me with a machete on my left hand. I asked them of my offence but they ran away. Only God save(d) me from them,” he said.

Mr. Ado also added that an Almajiri boy was killed behind the market, an information this paper could not independently verify.

When contacted, the executive secretary of the state emergency management agency, Ben Kure, said his team could not go to the area due to security concern.

“We were told to hold on a bit until security improves in the area but we are hoping to enter the community by tomorrow if normalcy returns,” ‎he said.