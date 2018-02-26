Violence erupts in Kaduna community

Related News

There is pandemonium at Kasuwar Magani community ‎in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State as houses and shops have been set ablaze following a crisis that erupted in the area.

A youth leader in the area, Yahaya, also known as Dan Najeriya, told PREMIUM TIMES via a phone call that the violence started around 12.00 noon

He explained that the crisis was as a result of ”some girls who wanted to change their religion but were scolded by some youth in the community.”

It is not clear from which religion the girls wanted to change from.

The community ‎is about 31 kilometres from Kaduna metropolis.

Security agents have been deployed to the community to maintain law and order.

“I can confirmed to you that shops and houses have been set ablaze by a group of youth in the area.

“Many people have been injured and we also feared some even lost their lives because I saw three dead bodies with my eyes,” Dan Najeriya said.

Details later…