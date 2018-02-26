APC moves to resolve Kaduna chapter crisis

Related News

The committee inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into the crisis rocking its Kaduna chapter, has said the crisis is resolvable.

According to a report by PUNCH, the committee, led by the former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, began its assignment on Sunday.

The committee’s inaugural interface with the Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi-led faction however could not hold at the demolished factional secretariat of the party at 11B Sambo Road, Kaduna as committee members arrived late.

The committee members were expected at the factional secretariat by 11a.m. to interact with the leadership, but arrived more than six hours behind schedule.

By the time the committee got there, the aggrieved party members had addressed journalists on their plight and dispersed.

When the Segun Oni-led committee arrived the secretariat, they met Mr. Hunkuyi and the factional chairman, Danladi Wada.

Mr. Oni apologised to the Hunkuyi group for his team’s late arrival.

Mr. Oni appealed to party leaders in the state to let peace reign and sheathe their swords.

The party headquarters inaugurated the committee following the demolition of the Kaduna APC factional office by the state government last week.

Members of the committee are: the Deputy National Chairman (South-West); Segun Oni, National Auditor; George Moghalu, and National Woman Leader, Rahmatu Alliyu.

The report said the committee members had earlier met Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the North-West National Vice-Chairman of the party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, whose house was also demolished by the state government.

Mr. Oni said the committee was only on a fact-finding assignment,and the report would be submitted to the Bola Tinubu-led presidential committee to assist the Presidential Reconciliation Committee.

“Let me say that we are here on a fact-finding mission. The national working committee of the party is concerned about the crisis rocking the party in the state,” Mr. Oni was quoted as saying.

“We don’t want acrimony within our family and we don’t want a situation where some members will feel bad and aggrieved.”

“That is why we are here. We are also here to appeal to both sides and all the sides that you should sheathe your swords and give us time to put this report together.”

Mr. Hunkuyi briefed members of the committee on how the leaders of the party had waited patiently for six hours before departing the venue of the interface.

He also informed the committee that while the chairman of the other faction was invited by the national working committee for the next National Executive Committee meeting of the party, his group’s chairman was not invited.

“If there will be reconciliation, there should be fairness and justice shown to all”.

Earlier the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, spoke on behalf of the group, insisting that the factional APC chairman, Danladi Wada, remained the authentic party chair.

Mr. Sani however passed a vote of confidence in the Oni-led committee.