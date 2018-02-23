Teachers recruitment: 15,897 successful applicants to undergo further screening – El-Rufai

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that 15,897 successful applicants for teaching appointment in the state’s public primary schools will be subjected to another screening.

Mr. El-Rufai said this on Friday in Kaduna at a meeting with stakeholders and development partners to discuss modalities for the final selection of the new teachers.

He said that report on his table alleged that names of some unqualified teachers, including those who failed the recruitment screening had been smuggled into the final list of successful applicants.

“It is your duty to fish them out and ensure that no bad teacher made the final list,” he told the screening panels.

Mr. El-Rufai appealed to members of the panels not to be corrupt or sentimental on grounds of ethnicity or religion.

“Ensure that all applicants pass through the eyes of the needle to give us the best teachers you can find.”

Ja’afaru Sani, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, noted that the screening was rigorous.

“This is because of the criteria that were set to guide the process in ensuring that only the best are selected to teach our children.

“I also appeal to you to be fair and just in your duty, as anything short of the best will be viewed as sabotage and officers involved would be compulsorily retired or sanctioned based on the provision of civil service rules,’’ the commissioner said.

Earlier, Nasiru Umar, the Executive Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said that the list of successful applicants would be pasted in all local government education secretariats.

Mr. Umar explained that a panel of three would screen the successful applicants in each of the 23 local government areas.

He said that the exercise would last for 10 days starting from Tuesday, February 27, adding that every panel was expected to screen 70 applicants per day.

Similarly, the Permanent Member I in the board, Mary Abi, said that the panel would make the final decision on the suitability or otherwise of the applicants.

“The final decision will be based on the credibility of their credentials, response to questions and quality of their acceptance letter.

“Where an applicant is found unsuitable, the offer letter may be withdrawn immediately.

“Those found suitable will be posted to schools based on need as soon as they complete appraisal process.

“We also expect the team to recommend those suitable for positions of responsibility, particularly those with good scores and proficient in Information and Communication Technology,’’ Mr. Ambi said.

Taiwo Adekunle, the State Team Leader, Teachers Development Programme, commended the state government for the milestone toward sanitising the sector.

Similarly, Hafsat Kontagora of Education Data, Research and Evaluation in Nigeria, described the screening process as the revolution necessary for a robust education sector.

On his part, Kabiru Yar’Adua, the Director, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria in the state, commended the state government for the laudable step toward ensuring that only competent and professional teachers were allowed to teach.

(NAN)