UPDATED: Kaduna APC Crisis: Buhari calls El-Rufai ‘bulldozer driver’

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday humorously called the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, a ‘bulldozer driver’

The unusual greeting occurred two days after the state’s controversial demolition of a building used by a faction of the governing All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

The building, located at 11b Sambo Road, was demolished on Tuesday morning.

While greeting Mr. El-Rufai shortly before the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting on Thursday, President Buhari referred to him as ‘ Mai tuka bulldozer,’ the Hausa term for ‘Bulldozer driver’.

The video of the greeting was shot by an online TV, Oak TV.

The mention of the new name was followed by a round of laughter by other governors present at the scene. It is not clear if the remark depicts Mr. Buhari’s tacit approval of the action which has generated public debate.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KAPSUDA) in a statement signed by its Director-General, Ibrahim Husseini, said the demolition was part of operations the agency was undertaking across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

KASUPDA said the land will be turned into a public park.