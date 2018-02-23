Financial probe: Kano govt accepts accountant-general’s resignation

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has accepted the resignation of the state Accountant-General, Aisha Bello, in the midst of an ongoing probe into the state’s finances.

The erstwhile official tendered her resignation Thursday. It is not clear if the move is connected with the ongoing financial probe.

Mr. Ganduje thanked Mrs. Bello for the service she rendered to the state as commissioner of planning and budget and later accountant-general.

He wished her God’s guidance in her future endeavours.

The Director, Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Shehu Mu’azu, will now serve as the acting accountant-general.

Meanwhile, an ongoing investigation of the management of the state’s finances including contracts payment, salary payments and alleged salary deductions among others by the state’s public complaints and-graft units will continue.

Muhammad Garba, the State Commissioner for Information said, the state government will “take appropriate, necessary measures on the management of the offices of the Accountant-General and ‘Sub-Treasurer’ pending the final conclusion of the investigations.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.