APC sets up committee on Kaduna crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a three-member committee to look into the crisis in its Kaduna State chapter, which culminated on Monday in the demolition by the state government of the building housing a secretariat of a faction of the party in the state.

The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency in a statement by its Director-General, Ibrahim Husseini, on Tuesday said it pulled down the building located at 11b Sambo Road in Kaduna as part of operations it was undertaking across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

The National Working Committee of the party announced the decision to investigate the crisis in a statement on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, following an executive session it held on Wednesday.

The party said the committee will look into the remote and immediate causes of the crisis in the state chapter and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the building, which belonged to a senator and member of the party, Suleiman Hunkuyi.

It said the committee will be led by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni; National Auditor, George Moghalu; and National Woman Leader, Rahmatu Alliyu.

“The unfolding situation in Kaduna State is deeply regrettable and requests all parties in the disagreement to maintain utmost decorum and give opportunity for true reconciliation,” the party stated.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a three-man committee led by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni to embark on a fact-finding mission to Kaduna State with a view to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the disagreement and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the house of Senator Hunkuyi.

“The committee is to report back to the NWC within a week. Other members of the Committee are the National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu.”

In respect of Kogi State where party leaders are at loggerheads with Governor Yahaya Bello, the NWC reaffirmed that Haddy Ametuo remains the party’s chairman in the state, “until the appropriate organ of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the party’s constitution.”

Earlier last week, the party had issued a statement in rebuttal of a report that Mr. Ametuo had been removed by the North-central zonal leadership of the party.

The meeting of the NWC on Wednesday lasted for about seven hours and was led by the National Chairman of the Party, John Odigie-Oyegun and attended by majority of the NWC members.

The ruling party is wracked by crises in several state chapters. Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari assigned a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to head a reconciliation committee with a view to restoring peace in the party ahead of formal take off of activities related to the 2019 general elections.