INEC sets up committee to probe Kano underage voting

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an eight-member committee to probe allegations of underaged voting in the recently held Kano elections.

The committee is expected to turn in its report in two weeks.

The chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu said this at the commission’s headquarter while recieving the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) on Wednesday.

The chairman noted that the committee is “not investigating the outcome of the election but the allegation of underaged voters who voted using the commission’s register.”

“INEC will continue to improve on our processes and procedures. We are totally committed to the task of strengthening our electoral process. Where we have cause to review aspects of our collaboration, we will not hesitate to do so.

“One such area is the alleged incidence of underaged voting in the recent Local Government election in Kano State.

“We promised Nigerians that the matter will be fully investigated and a Committee will be set up for this purpose headed by a National Commissioner with Resident Electoral Commissioners and staff from the technical departments of the Commission as members.

“For the purpose of clarification, the Committee is not investigating the conduct or outcome of the Local Government election by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commtssion. These are outside the constitutional and legal responsibilities of INEC. Rather, the Committee shall focus solely on the allegation of underaged persons on the voter register,” Mr. Yakubu said.

Members of the Committee are: Abubarkar Nahuche (chairman), May Agbamuche-Nbu, Mike Igini, Kassim Geidan, Yakubu Duku, Rukayat Bunmi, Paul Omokore, and Jude Chikezie who will serve as secretary.

