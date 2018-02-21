Four politicians who decamped from PDP to APC confirmed as governor’s aides

Zamfara House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of five new special advisers to Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

Their confirmation followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Isah Abdulmumin, who urged the lawmakers to approve the list of nominees.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four of the five appointees were among defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

They recently joined the All Progressive Congress, APC, led by the former governor Mahmud Shinkafi.

The appointees included former commissioners for information, Ibrahim Danmaliki and education, Bashir Walin-kurya.

The others were former chairmen of Gusau and Shinkafi Local Government Councils, Ahmad Muhammada-Bagu and Abdurrahim Bala respectively.

The other nominee, Umar Abba, was the former Special Adviser to the governor from 2011 to 2015.

The Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, presided over the plenary where the nominees were unanimously approved.

Mr. Rikiji charged the nominees to work in line with the state government policies and move the state forward.

(NAN)

